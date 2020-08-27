TrueFan secured $4.3 million in Seed from Mayfield India

TrueFan, a Mumbai based celebrity fan engagement, announced that it had secured $4.3 million in a seed funding round by prominent investors like Mayfield India, Saama Capital, and Ronnie Screwvala.

“The celebrity-fan engagement market in India has huge growth potential. Tapping into this, TrueFan has successfully on-boarded some of the top celebrities with an innovative business model,” said Nikhil Khattau, Managing Director at Mayfield India.

TrueFan is founded by the Nimish Goel, Nevaid Aggarwal, and Devender Bindal in the month of January 2020. The startup connects Indian fans with celebrities via personalized and interactive experiences.

The platform enables the users to play simple quizzes around celebrities, and the winners get a personalized video message from those stars.

“Indians harbour unconditional love towards celebrities. Being a fan myself, my personal experience of gate-crashing a wedding to meet my dream idol Virat Kohli holds testament to this. We aspire to fulfill lifelong dreams of millions of Indian fans and get them closer to their idols,” added Nimish Goel, Co-founder and CEO, TrueFan.