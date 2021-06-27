Trump Joins Video Platform Rumble Ahead Of Ohio Rally

On Saturday, former U.S. President Donald Trump joined the video platform Rumble – the same day he took the stage for a campaign rally in Ohio, his first such event since Jan. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski confirmed that his verified account was created on the platform, but declined to comment further. Trump adviser Dan Scavino tweeted that the Ohio rally would be televised live on Rumble. The new social media platform is no substitute for Trump’s plans to create his own social media channels.

