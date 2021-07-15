Twitter Bids Farewell To Fleets With A Flurry Of Memes.

Twitter is all set to say goodbye to fleets aka the disappearing tweets. After a fleeting period of less than a year, fleets are leaving the social media scene for good. And what better way to bid farewell than through memes and jokes. As fleets make their exit by August 3, they have a load of memes to take as farewell gifts. Fleets were introduced as a way to help users to ease their way to the mainframe Twitter. However owing to the minimal usage and user traffic, Twitter finally decided to put a period to fleets. Because evolution is always about opening ways for newer, better prospects and doing away with those that stump the growth.

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

Farewell Notes Are Playing

Fleets were introduced as an effort to help users get used to Twitter. Because most of the users kept away from actively taking part in discussions because it felt too open and public. Added to that, the permanent and fixed nature of the posts did not help either. That is when the idea of fleets sprang up. Unlike the normal tweet, fleets will last only for a duration of 24 hours thus taking away the permanency element out of the equation. Once people get used to and comfortable they can slowly move into the mainstream discussions. However, things did not go according to plan, and fleets were ignored to the extent that a good majority do not even know they exist. Which is pretty sad for something that came with a noble mission. In fact, most Twitter users are hearing about fleets only today after the announcement of their removal from Twitter. Looks like popularity is not the forte of fleets.

Responses On Twitter

Farewells are supposed to be sad affairs with a lot of tissue boxes and flowers. However, the fact that a good majority had no idea about the existence of fleets kind of triggered the joke, and now the memes are flowing on Twitter. On the bright side, at least fleets made it to the trending list on Twitter. It is not an exit with zero noise after all. Here are a few responses from Twitter bidding farewell to fleets that were wearing an invisibility cloak for the better time of their existence.

Well…

Finding out Twitter is removing #Fleets on August 3rd… pic.twitter.com/SG076MrM91 — Elliot Leaver (@elliotleaver92) July 15, 2021

Some things don’t always go as planned.

As they say, “ignorance is bliss.” And as far as fleets were concerned, most users were in blissful ignorance.

Twitter removing fleets from August 3. Meanwhile, people who have no idea what that is, to begin with.

#Fleets #Tweet pic.twitter.com/OR26jAx3n4 — LiaisonIT (@liaisonitinc) July 15, 2021

Finally!

Twitter to remove #Fleets Social Media Managers: pic.twitter.com/zZ3RcIrDOU — Yavi Digital – Social Media Marketing (@yavidigital) July 15, 2021

Me looking for the #twitter #fleets feature that is apparently being taken away from me pic.twitter.com/pQrVCgOX6x — Syed Ahmed 👨🏽‍💻🕹🚀 (@syedahmedz) July 15, 2021

A valid response.

Sadly, nobody is sad.

That is one pleasant way to say goodbye.