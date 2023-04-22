Twitter Blue Verification for NBA Players and Teams: Who’s Paying to Get Verified?

In recent weeks, there has been much anticipation surrounding the removal of legacy blue checkmarks on Twitter, which were previously used to verify the authenticity of accounts belonging to notable individuals and entities. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has a massive following on Twitter, has been vocal about his support for removing these blue checkmarks and has now followed through with the plan. However, in a surprising turn of events, verification on Twitter is now only available to users who have paid for a Twitter Blue subscription.

As a result, many NBA players and teams have paid for Twitter Blue verification to maintain their verified status on the platform. The blue checkmark has long been seen as a symbol of authenticity and credibility on social media, and for professional athletes and sports organizations, it can be a valuable tool for building their online presence and connecting with fans.

NBA Stars Pay for Twitter Blue Verification to Boost Online Presence

Several NBA players have been reported to have paid for Twitter Blue verification, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and James Harden. These players have a massive following on Twitter, and their verified status helps to establish their accounts as legitimate and authentic. It allows them to connect with fans, shares update about their careers and endorsements and engage in discussions and debates about basketball.

It was initially reported that LeBron James had stated he would not pay for verification for his Twitter account. However, after the legacy checkmarks disappeared and followers noticed that his checkmark remained, it was speculated that he may have subscribed to Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service with a gold checkmark. Later, Elon Musk admitted that he had comped subscriptions for a few users, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Whether this was, a trolling move by Musk or an attempt to retain two influential users with large followings on the site needs to be clarified. Twitter’s labeling and policies regarding verification seem to be frequently changing, so it’s important to take this information cautiously. Below is a list of NBA teams and players who appear to have paid for Twitter Blue subscriptions and obtained gold checkmarks, as well as those who have chosen not to verify their accounts.

NBA teams with Twitter Blue subscriptions:

Reports suggest that several NBA teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Portland Trail Blazers, have opted for Twitter Blue subscriptions. These subscriptions come with a gold checkmark, indicating that the accounts are verified and authenticated by Twitter.

It’s worth noting that Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service that offers additional features to subscribers, such as ad-free browsing and access to exclusive content. By obtaining a gold checkmark through Twitter Blue, these NBA teams may leverage the benefits of verified status to enhance their online presence and engage with their fans more credibly and authentically.

NBA teams who have Twitter gold checkmark organization subscriptions:

Several NBA teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards, have obtained gold checkmark organization subscriptions on Twitter.

These gold checkmarks indicate that these NBA teams’ Twitter accounts have been verified and authenticated by Twitter. Verification on Twitter is a process through which accounts are confirmed genuine and officially associated with the respective organization.

NBA teams with no Twitter subscriptions:

Last but not least, the name of NBA members without subscription includes Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs.

