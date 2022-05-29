Soccer players keep promoting NFT collections – and they keep crashing to zero

LFC Heroes Club” was established in March by Liverpool FC, an English soccer powerhouse and UEFA Champions League finalists, with 24 non-fungible tokens featuring high-profile players.

Almost all of the merchandise went unsold.

One-of-a-kind on the blockchain, and NFT identifies the owner of a piece of digital art. Established auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby’s have entered the NFT market, increasing its value to $41 billion last year.

Despite this, cryptocurrency is anticipated to decline significantly by the year 2022. Year-to-date, the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum is down 38% and 52%, respectively.

As a result, the value of most NFTs is measured in ether rather than dollars. It’s tough to sell to soccer fans because of the problems with cryptocurrencies, which have taken a significant amount of value off the general market.

In the words of Kieran Maguire, a professor who studies soccer team finances, “If a great club like Liverpool can’t sell NFTs, that’s emblematic of fans’ overall skepticism.” That soccer is being used to legitimize and market non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is concerning.”

Liverpool became the first soccer club to develop its own NFT line, following in the footsteps of big corporations such as Adidas, Nike, and Playboy. “Heroes Club” was the result of their collaboration with Sotheby’s.

Supporters of Liverpool were outraged by the plan, with many saying it was exploitative to sell NFTs.

“Ape Kids Football Club” NFT collection dropped 90 percent in a single month, and individual “Ape Kids” can now be acquired on OpenSea for $0.019 ETH, or $34.

It was in May that Michael Owen unveiled his NFT collection declaring that his “NFTs would be the first-ever that can’t lose their original value,” making him a prominent British TV analyst.

As a result of the floor price on the blockchain, Owen’s NFTs cannot be sold for less than the price they were acquired for. Although the NFTs might still go to zero, investors can no longer sell at a cheaper price in an attempt to reduce their losses.

Liverpool FC has advocated NFTs as viable investments with the help of Manchester United stars Paul Pogba, John Terry, and Darren Owen, all of whom are not financial advisors.

Simon Chadwick, a professor at France’s Emlyon Business School, remarked, “[soccer] players must play [soccer].” Neither metaverse law nor a potential crypto collapse should worry them, as the saying goes.

Some athletes, he said, “may be too ready to accept such agreements and fail to thoroughly examine the problems surrounding NFTs.” “Everyone needs to pick up their game,” says the speaker.