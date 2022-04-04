Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said he’s ‘partially to blame’ for centralising the internet

The founder of social media platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey mentioned on Saturday, April 2 how he blames himself for the current state of the internet. Though partially, he considers himself responsible for the internet’s position now. Currently, Dorsey mostly looks into Blockchain and cryptocurrencies through Block, which is his financial services company.

In a tweet on the platform, Dorsey referred to certain systems concerned with online communications. These communications go back to the earlier days of the internet. He mentioned how the time of the “usenet, irc, the web…. even email (w PGP)” were quite stunning. Dorsey remarked how centralising “discovery of an identity” into systems significantly ruined the internet. Clearly, he appears rather appalled at the present condition of the internet.

“I realize I’m partially to blame, and regret it,” Dorsey continued.

Dorset co-founded the social media platform, Twitter in the year 2006. He held the position of its Chief Executive Officer prior to his resignation from it in November last year. Previously, Dorsey had supported the decentralisation of the internet.

Twitter had banned former US President Donald Trump from its medium for the violation of its rules. This was when Dorsey specified that he felt the step set “a precedent” which he considered dangerous. This was the control an individual or organisation holds over an aspect of the “global public conversation.” Moreover, Trump went on to launch his own social media platform, Truth Social this year. This was after being banned from social media platforms like Twitter and others for his actions. In fact, his app has already run into a host of issues since its release.

At the time when Dorsey was still the Chief Executive of Twitter, the social media platform funded Bluesky. This is a decentralised social media system that Dorsey mentioned would thus enable more conversations. It is quite clear that the system will take a while i.e., years if possible, to develop. The system intended to place control back in the hands of the users of these platforms. This, in turn, would enable the creation of many distinct social networks.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>the days of usenet, irc, the web…even email (w PGP)…were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet.<br><br>I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it.</p>— jack⚡️ (@jack) <a href=”https://twitter.com/jack/status/1510314535671922689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>