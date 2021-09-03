Twitter is bringing Bitcoin and Ethereum integration to their platform

There have been rumours for a while that Twitter might implement the Bitcoin lightning network on their platform. And recently screenshots emerged showing the option to add BTC and ETH addresses to one’s Twitter profile. This means that Twitter is bringing Bitcoin and Ethereum integration very soon. They are also planning the option to tip content creators with Bitcoin. Here is the tweet that shares the screenshots of the option on the mobile version of the app.

#Twitter is working to allow you to add your #Bitcoin and #Ethereum address to your profile to receive tips via the Tip Jar feature 👀 ℹ️ It is not necessary to link a Strike account to add them to your profile. pic.twitter.com/xT9Tg1vdzR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 2, 2021

A big step!

Jack Dorsey, the founder and CEO of Twitter has always been a big Bitcoin bull. He has supported the cryptocurrency and its development for a long time now, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that Jack plans to add BTC support to Twitter. They are also planning to build a hardware wallet that is open source and will safely store all your tokens.

Bitcoin integration to Twitter will also be very bullish for the cryptocurrency. It will push adoption even more as Twitter is one of the largest social media platforms globally. It will also increase the usage as more creators could accept tips in BTC with the lightning network without any significant charges.

The unexpected part

Jack seems to be a Bitcoin maximalist that means he doesn’t want to consider other cryptocurrencies at all. Therefore, it is kind of shocking to see that Ethereum is also going to be supported on the platform. Maybe the sheer popularity of Ethereum has made the developers reconsider their decision and add it as well. But until it is officially announced we can’t be entirely sure about the feature set and what this is all about.

What are your thoughts on Twitter bringing Bitcoin and Ethereum integration? And do you think it will support tipping in both cryptocurrencies? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Dogecoin foundation asks “Dogecoin 2.0” to change its name