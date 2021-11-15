Log In Register
Twitter is not happy with Elon Musk and for due reason.

Sandra Theres Dony
It seems like Elon Musk has pulled the wrong card today. Because Twitter is furious with him and for due reason. Twitterati was not at all pleased with his response to Senator, Bernie Sanders. The eighty-year-old senator had made a statement about the extremely rich paying their fair share of taxes and the Tesla CEO’s responses were not quite polite. Musk responded by saying that, “I keep forgetting that you are still alive.” Now some might say that Musk was just using his usual sarcasm and wit. However, there is something called respect for the opponent and politeness and those two are clearly missing here.

Elon Musk

The What and Why

Twitter doesn’t usually mind some amount of drama. However, it is not totally blind towards impolite behavior. And that’s where the world’s richest man went wrong. Musk was evidently making fun of the senator’s age and this didn’t go down well with Twitter town who called the response “rude, childish, and weak.” And perhaps they aren’t entirely wrong. Because believe it or not, there is indeed some dignity in respecting the opponent and that hasn’t gone out of trend. Yet.

Responses on Twitter

Twitter has been going berserk with reactions and responses calling out Musk on his rude response to senator Sanders. However, Musk being Musk is still not affected by any of the trolls or responses. It seems like the man takes inspiration from negative comments. Because he went on with his rude streak in further tweets. Here is a thread.

While the majority of the Twitter users weren’t happy with the rude response, a few others actually found mirth in the response and were fast to applaud the billionaire. After all, different people have different perspectives and we are not to be the judge of that. For now, let us flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter.

That is a really good question.

Well, an argument has two sides.

I am appalled.

The moral compass isn’t completely out of use.

Now that is a fair point. Why is it so hard to pay your fair share? Not a penny more or less.

Universe has a funny way of functioning after all.

Seems like, the more the money, the harder it is to pay taxes.

Childish whims are definitely not in vogue. Especially when coming from a mature adult. Although the “mature” part is quite debatable given the questionable response or that’s what Twitter says.

