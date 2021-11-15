How to get widgets on iPhone

Widgets are small scale variants of your applications that live on your iPhone’s home screen, permitting you to rapidly get to data or do an assortment of errands without dispatching the application each time. These flexible tiles can be utilized in a huge number of ways, or just to customize your home screen.

Apple items have consistently had widgets. Widgets permit you to rapidly get fundamental data from your most loved applications.

Widgets might be utilized to keep your beloved data not far off on your Home Screen. You might use widgets from Today View by swiping directly from the Home Screen or Lock Screen.

Technique 1: Add a widget to your home screen

All you need to do to get the widget on your home screen or some other page you like is:

On your home screen, tab and long press an unfilled region.

A Plus image will show up in the upper left corner, which you will choose.

Select the widget you’d need to see on your home screen.

From that point onward, pick the widget size you need. You have the choice of choosing one of three sizes.

At the point when you’re done, click Add Widget.

Snap Done.

Technique 2

How to get a widget to show up in the Today View?

On your iPhone’s home screen, slide your finger from left to right.

To open alter mode, tap and hold a vacant corner on the screen.

+ Fill out the structure in the upper left corner.

To open the menu, slide down and select from the accessible widgets.

From that point forward, pick the widget size you need. You have the choice of choosing one of three sizes.

At the point when you’re done, click Add Widget.

Snap Done.

In the event that your home screen turns out to be excessively jumbled with widgets sooner or later, Smart Stack is the best choice for you. With this awesome element, you can rapidly stack your widgets to save screen space. A Smart Stack is a pre-designed pile of widgets that shows the most appropriate widget dependent on your area, movement, or time. A Smart Stack switches widgets every so often to give you the most cutting-edge data.

What is a smart stack?

On your home screen, tab and long press a vacant spot.

In the upper left corner, a Plus sign will show up; click on it.

To utilize the savvy stack highlight, slide down.