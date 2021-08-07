Twitter restores blue tick on Dhoni’s account

Upon the removal of the blue tick from iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s account, Twitter, the US-based microblogging and social networking platform brought back the verified badge on the former India captain’s Twitter profile on Friday.

The former captain, whose last tweet was of January 8, had his blue tick revoked, causing outrage among his followers on Twitter. The former Indian captain has more than 8 million on the microblogging platform.

The verification badge is Twitter’s approach to validating the authenticity of an account. The verification badge is Twitter’s technique of confirming the authenticity of an account. The blue tick has been restored, according to ANI, and it was withdrawn because the account had been idle since February 2021, and as per Twitter verification guidelines, the microblogging platform holds the sole power to remove the blue verification badge and verified credentials if the account becomes idle or incomplete.

If an account is discovered to be in substantial or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules, such as impersonation or intentionally misleading individuals on Twitter, or for reasons such as hateful code of conduct, abusive behavior, glorification of violence policy, civic integrity policy, private information policy, etc., Twitter may withdraw the blue tick verified badge.

“Inactivity is based on logging in. To keep the account active, the account holder must make sure to log in at least every 6 months,” is mentioned in Twitter verification guidelines. Media Outlet ANI reported the matter to the microblogging platform to which Twitter’s spokesperson replied, “Thanks for your email. The verified badge of MS Dhoni’s Twitter account has been restored. The referenced account has been inactive since February 2021.”

Dhoni, who decided to retire playing international cricket on August 15, 2020, now mainly plays in the Indian Premier League and will return in September when the IPL’s UAE round restarts. The timeline for the remaining IPL has been revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Over the course of 27 days, a total of 31 matches will be played.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians will encounter CSK in the first match of the IPL 2021 season on September 19. On October 8, Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Delhi Capitals will play the final match of the league phase. The first qualifier will take place on October 10 in Dubai. The Eliminator will be staged on October 11 while the Qualifier 2 is scheduled on October 13 in Sharjah, with Dubai hosting the IPL 2021 finals on October 15. The IPL had to be suspended in the middle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week Captain Cool became the first brand ambassador and equity partner of Decor & Furnishing startup HomeLane.