How to Find Recently Deleted Messages iPhone

Everyone has had the experience of inadvertently erasing a text message from their iPhone, only to discover afterwards that it had crucial information. Fortunately, Apple offers a method for recovering recently erased texts, enabling you to restore those important chats. We’ll walk you through the process of recovering recently deleted messages from your iPhone in this post.

Check the recently erased folder

On your iPhone, the first place to look for recently deleted texts is the “Recently Deleted” category. This folder can save your life if you’ve ever inadvertently deleted a message because it acts as a temporary storage space for deleted data. To obtain access to it, do the following:

Launch the Messages app on your iPhone.

Press the “Back” button in the upper left corner of the screen to return to the main Messages screen.

Swipe down to find the “Recently Deleted” folder.

This section contains discussions and messages that have been deleted during the last thirty days. Simply tap on a discussion and select “Recover” to move it back into your main messages folder.

Make use of an iCloud backup

If you often back up your iPhone to iCloud, you may still be able to recover your deleted texts in the event that they are not displayed in the “Recently Deleted” directory. Use these procedures to retrieve deleted texts from an iCloud backup:

Launch the “Settings” app on your iPhone.

Press and hold “Apple ID” (your name) after swiping down.

Select “iCloud,” then click “Manage Storage.”

Select the most relevant backup to restore from by clicking “Backups”.

Disable “Messages” from the list of programmes in the backup settings. After that, your iPhone will ask if you want to retrieve the messages that you erased. Once “Turn Off & Delete” is selected, hit “Turn On Messages” again.

Your iPhone will now restore all of the deleted messages from the selected backup.

Utilise an Outside Resource

Third-party data recovery programmes are an option if none of the aforementioned techniques work for you or if you haven’t recently backed up your iPhone. It is frequently possible to recover erased texts from your iPhone using these methods, even in the absence of a recent backup. Dr.Fone, PhoneRescue, and iMobie PhoneRescue are a few well-liked choices.

The general procedures for using an external tool are as follows:

Install a reliable data recovery programme on your PC after downloading it.

Use a USB cord to connect your iPhone to the computer.

To search for deleted texts on your iPhone, adhere to the tool’s instructions.

After the scan is finished, go over the messages that can be recovered and decide which ones to restore.

When utilising third-party tools, exercise caution as they could come with risks and limitations. Make sure you use a reputable software, and follow the instructions carefully.

Stop Upcoming Data Loss

Although it’s critical to understand how to locate recently erased messages on your iPhone, it’s just as important to take preventative measures to avoid data loss in the first place. Here are a few pointers:

Make regular backups of your iPhone to your computer or iCloud.

When deleting mails or other data, exercise caution and make sure you’ve double-checked.

Think about utilising a secure messaging software that offers enhanced alternatives for data security and message retrieval.

In summary

When you accidently delete important texts from your iPhone, it can be frustrating, but if you follow the right procedures, you can usually get the texts back. In the event that the “Recently Deleted” folder isn’t functioning, consider using third-party recovery tools or browsing through iCloud backups. By employing these methods, you can increase your odds of obtaining those crucial communications and halt additional data loss.