Twitter Swells With Hilarious Memes As WhatsApp Takes A Step Back From Mandating The Controversial Privacy Policy.

Twitter witnesses a deluge of hilariously funny memes as Whatsapp temporarily steps down from mandating the privacy policy which caused quite a riff-raff with the government. The terms of the updated policy were under scrutiny for quite some time since it was not in line with protecting the privacy of the users. Initially, the messaging platform was quite stern and stubborn about enforcing the privacy policy to such an extent that it even claimed that the users who do not accept the terms will face limitations while using the app. This stern position of the company had kick-started a chain of memes on Twitter not so long ago. Seems like the meme saga is not going to end anytime soon.

What’s Up With WhatsApp

Contrary to its initial position of mandating the privacy policy, the company has loosened its reins at the present. In a court hearing on July 9th before the Delhi high court, Whatsapp made clear that it has put the new privacy policy on hold and there will be no mandatory enforcement of the terms. The company also added that the putting on hold will be until the Data Protection Bill comes into effect. The users will not have to worry about the app’s functions being limited either in the event of not accepting the privacy policy.

WhatsApp has been facing major polemics and scrutiny from around the world due to its updated privacy policy. Although the company emphasized again and again that their majority priority is user privacy, it was not enough to convince the users who were convinced that the messaging platform was sharing user data with Facebook, its parent company, thereby violating user privacy. Even the continuous assurances of the messages being end-to-end encrypted did not have any particular effect on the users who were quite displeased with the terms.

The Deluge Of Memes On Twitter

Ever since the issue of the privacy policy surfaced, the app had been subject to a number of hilarious memes. And now with the sudden switch of position, once again the meme spotlight is back on WhatsApp. Now, the joke is directed a little bit on the users who have already accepted the privacy policy since they had no premonitions whatsoever about a possible change of position by the company. Here are some of the best memes and reactions from Twitter that will definitely tickle your funny bone.

Well, some humans are so peace-loving that they accept without resistance.

People those who were already accepted the privacy policy.#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/HwT3xQo5Yg — Lingz (@lingarasuK) July 9, 2021

We cannot pass judgements too soon. We must wait and see who will have the last laugh,

Delhi High Court on #WhatsApp privacy policy – pic.twitter.com/uWYc97WJmU — Vikas Shrivastava (@Viklicks0007) July 9, 2021

Now that is a very valid reaction.

#WhatsApp private policy on hold. Meanwhile user who has not accepted the policy yet. #DelhiHighCourt pic.twitter.com/FU0ysP234S — Mohammad Aarif (@aareif) July 9, 2021

Yet another valid reaction.

#WhatsApp tells Delhi HC, it has kept privacy policy update on hold. Meanwhile users who already accepted the updated privacy policy:#WhatsApp#DelhiHighCourt pic.twitter.com/h1PGKGyvrr — Krunal Sisodia (@cleverdesigner_) July 9, 2021

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy: #WhatsApp tells Delhi HC Meanwhile the users who already accepted the latest privacy policy😫 #StandUpRahul pic.twitter.com/dnQLxr51kL — Siju Moothedath 💯 (@siju_moothedath) July 9, 2021

Some people were also contemplating hypothetical situations.

Just imagine social media platforms are totally banned in India then people be like #WhatsApp #DelhiHighCourt #UniformCivilCode pic.twitter.com/0ISH3pUDbl — Nandini Das (@Nandini34393626) July 9, 2021

That is a sweet gesture. (This is where you shake your head in a sorry way trying not to laugh.)

Two minutes silence for those who hv already accepted it..😂😂#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/S1VGXVupp4 — Praveen. (@ShaniYa70381443) July 9, 2021

Who will have the last laugh is still a question. But some are definitely laughing right now.