New Leaked Updates about Apple iPhone 15 Ultra

Apple, the Cupertino behemoth, just unveiled its new Apple iPhone 14 series in October. This smartphone debuted with a slew of new features, including an updated camera and CPU, as well as design tweaks.

If you are an iPhone fan, we have given you all the latest information about this new Ultra model of this impending smartphone. Let’s take a closer look:

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra – What are the new leaks saying

In terms of leaks and rumors, it has been stated that the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra would have several enhancements in all areas. However, there is still one year till the official release of this smartphone.

But, we already have a few leaks that indicate at what the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra may include, but the most important thing that just a few of you may have noticed is the name!

Yes, Apple is changing the name practices of its whole iPhone range beginning with the 15 series, where the top-end model, which is really Pro Max and was the same until the 14 series, will now be repaid with the Ultra designation.

Let’s take a look behind the hood. This year saw advancements in the camera department, with the top-tier Pro Max sporting a dedicated 48MP sensor. This will continue for the next iPhone, although there are reports that Apple may improve its zooming capabilities by integrating a periscope sensor, as well as fix quality concerns that many customers have brought to their attention.

To address this issue, Apple is said to have formed an arrangement with Sony, a camera optics maker, to supply camera sensors for future iPhones.

We will see significant improvements in RAM as well as storage. The RAM is reported to be upgraded to roughly 8GB, and there will also be support for speedier storage.

Will the lightning port be removed from the iPhone 15 Ultra? As of now, you should be aware that the EU has formally instructed all smartphone makers to make USB-C connectors universal.

Although we can see a few Apple products, such as the iPad and AirPods, have already made the transition to USB-C Port, we strongly believe that the upcoming iPhones will feature a portless design as this will be giving towards MagSafe charging and will be an added advantage for Apple to sell their MagSafe chargers on a profitable note.

This is simply a supposition on our part, and there is still plenty of time to see it proven. So, for the time being, take this rumor with a grain of salt. We shall be updating you as things get confirmed officially.