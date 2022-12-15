Bahamas Authorities were tipped by Ryan Salame about the misuse of FTX customer assets

Unusal_whales reported that the Bahamas Authorities were tipped by Ryan Salame, one of the senior-most executives of Sam Bankman-Fried, that the possible misuse of the FTX customer funds was to cover the losses at Alameda Crypto Research.

Ryan Salame accuses three top officials responsible for money transfers

Court filings show that Ryan Salame, the guy who had been tipping the Bahamas Government regarding the misuse of the FTX customer funds, accused three people who can only allow such a money transfer. It includes former CEO Bankman Fried, Former Engineering Executive Nishad Singh and Co-founder Gary Wang.

As soon as Salame disclosed the three people who could potentially be involved in the transferring of funds, an urgent request from the executive director, Mrs Rolle, was made to the local commissioner of police for an investigation, according to the emails included in the filings. Rolle did not return any emails that sought comments outside normal working hours and could not be reached by phone.

As per the reports, FTX also experienced a little bank run a few days before Salame reached the officials and filed for bankruptcy. The court filings also show that during the pre-bankruptcy period, SBF exchanged several emails with many higher top officials of the Bahamia Government, including Christina Rolle and Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

Emails give hints about the connection between the Bahamas Government and SBF

According to an email sent on Nov 9, present in the court filings, SBF apologised to Pinder for the delayed response to the previous messages. He added that it’d been a hectic week for him. Lastly, he said that they have segregated funds for all the Bahamian customers, adding that they would be happy to open withdrawals for the Bahamian customers on FTX.

Now, SBF remains the only senior FTX executive with any charges on them and is facing extraditions to the US from The Bahamas. Billions of worth of customer assets have disappeared, as per the new FTX CEO. Also, the Bahamas Government was tipped by Ryan Salame that some funds were also sent to Alameda.

