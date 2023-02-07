Twitter to no longer force algorithm timeline on Android & iOS

Twitter’s judgment cycle is over. On both iOS and Android, the social media platform will decide to stop putting its algorithmic “For You” timeline on individuals.
According to Twitter, when users exit the applications, the timeline they chose will be remembered.
In short, users won’t feel tempted to return to the algorithmic newsfeed when they visit Twitter later if they had been seeing the chronological “Following” newsfeed before closing the application.
The firm launched this patch last month for the web, and it is now releasing it to the most recent Twitter mobile applications.
Last month, the Elon Musk-led firm is making the algorithmic “For You” newsfeed in the iOS default feed in an attempt to promote it. The dual-timeline layout was eventually added to Android as well as on the web.
Since Twitter forced users back to the “For You” timeline on refresh or after the application was reopened, several individuals felt unhappy with the reality that there wasn’t any method for making the chronological timeline the default.
The dual-timeline approach remains in use, although the most recent version eliminates that problem.
Before this, Twitter offered a star button that enabled it simply to select between an algorithmic or chronological feed.
Since Twitter eliminated third-party applications by modifying its API usage conditions, users will have to now use the firm’s official app to connect to the social network.
Earlier, according to a consulting firm, Twitter Inc. has not completed its payment after the company worked for the business on Elon Musk’s takeover the previous year. This is the most recent accusation that the firm is evading its financial commitments.
On Friday, a suit was brought against Twitter in the New York State Supreme Court by Innisfree M&A Inc. The lawsuit seeks approximately $1.9 million.
According to the complaint, Twitter is still in violation of its commitments to Innisfree under the contract in the amount of not less than $1,902,788.03 as of December 23, 2022.
Twitter’s official spokesperson refused to discuss the issue. Innisfree did not provide a statement in response to a demand for one.