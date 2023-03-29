Twitter users writes code directly with his voice from apple watch; Check out how

GPT, which stands for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is an advanced language model that uses deep learning to generate human-like, conversational text. This model’s latest version is GPT-4, which OpenAI released around four months after ChatGPT was made available to the public at the end of November 2022. Earlier, many features of GPT-4 were revealed, like creating games, making a website from scratch and many more. Recently a Twitter user shared a video explaining how he hooked up an iOS shortcut and GitHub. In the shared video, McKay Wrigley showed how he created a code with his Apple watch.

McKay Wrigle tweeted and shared the process of the work. He wrote, “I hooked up an iOS shortcut to GPT-4 and GitHub. Here’s how it works: – identifies the repo – identifies the target files – writes the code for me – creates a branch – commits changes.”

Check out the video below for creating code with the Apple watch

I hooked up an iOS shortcut to GPT-4 and GitHub. Here’s how it works:

– identifies the repo

– identifies the target files

– writes the code for me

– creates a branch

– commits changes Now I can code right on my Apple Watch with nothing but my voice! pic.twitter.com/zr0fXGJoTb — Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) March 28, 2023

OpenAI provides the ChatGPT Plus subscription for text input, allowing users to interact with the language model and receive responses similar to a human conversation. GPT-4 is a large model that can work with text and image inputs and produce human-like responses. However, at the moment, GPT-4’s visual input capabilities are not yet available.

Bing Chat is a free platform that allows you to access the text capabilities of GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI’s advanced language model. Although the original ChatGPT system was designed to work with GPT-3.5, there are some differences between the two models.

Suppose you have connected an iOS shortcut to both GPT-4 and GitHub. In that case, you can use the shortcut to perform tasks such as generating code using GPT-4 and uploading it to GitHub or searching for repositories using GPT-4 and displaying the results in an iOS shortcut. The specific functionality and capabilities of the shortcut will depend on how it has been programmed and integrated with GPT-4 and GitHub.

Is ChatGPT a replacement for Siri?

While ChatGPT was initially designed to work with GPT-3.5, it has also been updated to work with GPT-4. GPT-4 is more advanced than GPT-3.5, can understand more complex inputs, has a much larger character input limit, and can work with text and image inputs. Additionally, it has been designed with safety features that make it safer to use than GPT-3.5. By using Bing Chat, you can access the text capabilities of GPT-4 for free and engage in human-like conversations with the language model.

Earlier, Wrigley shared a link to his Twitter free download and posted a video that more than 3 million people have watched. The video demonstrates how to use a chatbot shortcut. Apple Shortcuts is an application that allows users to automate tasks with a single tap or voice command without writing any code. For instance, you can use Apple Shortcuts to automatically mute TikTok when you open the app, even without technical skills.

Some may wonder why someone would want to replace Siri, who has been around since 2011. However, ChatGPT is like a more advanced version of Siri. Users have been impressed with ChatGPT’s ability to hold engaging conversations, display wit, and demonstrate extensive knowledge, although it may occasionally make mistakes.