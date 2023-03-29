Mercedes teases its first ultra-luxury Maybach brand electric vehicle

Mercedes has given a glimpse of the imminent release of its first electric vehicle under the prestigious Maybach brand, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. In the same way that BMW is to Rolls Royce, Mercedes is to Maybach – a brand renowned for its ultra-luxurious vehicles. With a track record of transforming already opulent Mercedes cars into some of the most exquisite and lavish in the market, Maybach is now set to apply its expertise to Mercedes-Benz’s maiden electric SUV, the EQS SUV.

On April 17th, Mercedes will unveil the new Maybach vehicle, as it teased on its press site with a photo of the car draped under a sheet. While the automaker has kept details about the upcoming launch to a minimum, some intriguing facts have emerged. In 2021, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach EQS SUV concept, a remarkably futuristic EQS vehicle. However, news about an electric Maybach offering has been scarce since that time.

If you’re not familiar with the Maybach brand, don’t expect this new model to be a high-performance vehicle like those from Mercedes’ AMG division. Additionally, you won’t find a budget-friendly price tag, as most Maybach vehicles start at a quarter-million dollars. What you can expect, however, is some of the most magnificent automotive designs and a unique style that will complement the sleek EQS SUV. Besides the Maybach EQS SUV, Mercedes has also announced a Maybach variant of the EQS Sedan. Nonetheless, information on both models remains scarce.

EV market

Industry analysts anticipate that the upcoming ultra-premium Maybach offering will boast similar specifications to the existing Mercedes EQS SUV. This electric vehicle offers a substantial 305-mile range from its 108.4kWh battery, a powerful 536 horsepower that propels the hefty SUV from 0 to 60 mph in less than five seconds, and fast DC charging that can replenish the battery from 0-80% in around 30 minutes.

As Mercedes accelerates its electrification efforts across its expansive global lineup, a crucial aspect of this strategy will involve incorporating luxury and high-performance models from Maybach and AMG. Hopefully, these new electric vehicles will become available in the market soon, further advancing the EV transition in all segments and price points. The success of these upcoming electric vehicles from Mercedes, including the Maybach EQS SUV, will also depend on factors such as pricing and availability of charging infrastructure. However, with the luxury automaker’s expertise in automotive design and technology, the Maybach EQS SUV could be a game-changer for the high-end electric SUV market.