Twitter’s first change: Content moderation council to form for Trump’s fate

Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk has decided to modify Twitter according to the needs of the people, a content moderation council will be formed to discuss and intervene in several decisions about different contents and accounts.

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Elon Musk tweeted after acquiring Twitter.

The owner of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is expected to stay as the CEO of Twitter for a longer period of time. According to reports, Elon Musk’s inbox is overflowed with requests and demands from several accounts including some banned and fake accounts.

Since Elon said that from now Twitter will be open for all with freedom of speech, he has to keep the balance between free space and hell space. Lately, restoring the account of Donald Trump is rising fire among Twitterati as his account was banned after he faced accusations of a riot in the Capitol on 6 January 2021.

“To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies,” Elon tweeted hours later when he announced about content moderation.

Till now no major decisions have been taken about restoring banned accounts. The decision will be made once the committee is formed with prominent people.

However, Musk has made it clear that he doesn’t approve of how the platform’s existing moderation systems perform. When he took the power of the company, he terminated several executives, including policy chief Vijaya Gadde, whose judgements he publicly condemned before buying the company.

This was cleared from his recent tweet on the matter which said, “No major content decision or account reinstatement will happen before the council that council convenes” on Friday. They will decide to have a meeting with their new content moderation council.

The tweet doesn’t include any pieces about what sort of perspectives Musk is pursuing to have on the council, how many people will be on the council, how they will be assigned, or how it will be distinct from the content moderation and method teams that already exist at the company.

Elon has been working very hard to change the whole system of Twitter after becoming the Chief Executive Officer. Lots of changes will be seen in the near future. Changes include the addition of an edit button, providing a free space for the public to raise their voice, restoring banned accounts, etc.