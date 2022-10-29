Trump Stands by His Own Platform While Musk Takes Over Twitter

One former Twitter user who sounded quite delighted as Elon Musk formally took command of the firm was former President Donald J. Trump, who declared himself “very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands.”

In a tweet on his alternative social media service, Truth Social, Mr. Trump asserted that he was delighted Twitter “will no longer be ruled by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that sincerely detest our country.” And he grabbed the chance to push Truth Social. Without specifying any facts, Mr. Trump claimed the platform was posting “bigger numbers” than other social media companies.

The potential of Mr. Trump’s return to Twitter — he was banned after the Jan.

The subject of much speculation since Mr. Musk announced his intentions to buy the company and take a less harsh approach with users who post objectionable and provocative content — has been the subject of much speculation since Mr. Musk announced his intentions to buy the company and take a less harsh approach with users who post objectionable and provocative content.

He has stated that he wants to make the platform more of a place where a diverse variety of ideas can be openly debated. And he has stated that the decision to permanently bar Mr. Trump was incorrect.

Given his financial investment in Truth Social, it is unclear whether Mr. Trump would agree to return to Twitter. To be sure, Twitter is a competitor, but it also has far more reach than his young new site. Truth Social’s monthly traffic has recently been stable, according to the data firm Similarweb.