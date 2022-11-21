Twitter’s France CEO quits amid reports of more layoffs

On Sunday, among frenetic anticipation over another round of firings at Twitter, the chief executive officer of company’s France operations announced his resignation in a tweet.

Damien Viel – who joins the increasing string of high-profile exits from the social media platform – said in a tweet: “It’s over. Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye… What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years.”

Viel, confirmed his resignation separately to Bloomberg. He was in charge of the Paris office of the social networking giant for about seven years. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Paris office had less than 50 employees before Elon Musk acquired Twitter last month. The office is primarily focused on improving advertiser relationships.