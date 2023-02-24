U.S. Government to Block Adobe’s Acquisition of Figma Due to Antitrust Concerns

According to Bloomberg News, the U.S. Justice Department is getting ready to file an antitrust lawsuit to prevent Adobe Inc’s planned acquisition of Figma, a cloud-based designer platform, for $20 billion. The lawsuit may be filed as early as next month. Adobe has responded by stating that they are in different product areas and that Figma focuses on interactive designs.

The company also said that they are engaging in constructive discussions with regulators in the US, UK, and EU, among others, and expect to close the transaction in 2023. The Justice Department declined to comment on the matter. Following the news, Adobe’s shares experienced a slight decline in post-market trading.

Adobe, which is known for its popular software Photoshop, announced its intention to purchase Figma in September, causing concerns among investors due to the high price tag.

What is Adobe ?

Adobe is a multinational software company that provides a range of products and services for content creation, multimedia authoring, digital marketing, and more. Its products include widely used software such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat, and Premiere Pro.

Adobe’s software suite is used by professionals and businesses in various industries, including graphic design, publishing, video editing, web development, and e-commerce.

The company has a long history of innovation in digital media and has been at the forefront of advancing technology in creative industries. Adobe is headquartered in San Jose, California and has a global presence with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

What is Figma ?

Figma is a cloud-based design and prototyping tool used to create user interfaces, website designs, and app interfaces. It was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Figma allows multiple users to collaborate on design projects in real-time, making it a popular choice for teams and businesses. Its features include vector networks, auto-layout, prototyping, commenting, and version history.

Figma has gained popularity in recent years due to its ease of use and ability to work across different platforms, including Windows, Mac, and Linux.

What can be the outcome of Adobe-Figma Lawsuit?

If the U.S. Justice Department succeeds in blocking Adobe’s acquisition of Figma, the outcome could be that the deal is prevented from going through. This would mean that Adobe would not be able to acquire Figma, which would continue to operate as an independent company.

It is also possible that the companies could negotiate a settlement to address antitrust concerns and allow the acquisition to proceed with conditions attached. However, if the lawsuit is unsuccessful, the acquisition could go ahead as planned.