Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy coming to PC in Early 2022

PlayStation has announced that Uncharted 4 and the remastered Lost Legacy will be released in early 2022. The PC version of Uncharted will be released together with the PS5 version with the help of the developer Iron Galaxy. The game is being developed by Iron Galaxy, according to a PlayStation blog published alongside the original PS4 version, without giving further details on what version or type of improvements is expected.

The Lost Legacy contains a lot of reused assets, including the entire action sequence of Uncharted 2 with the same strong production values as Naughty Dog games, so it should be a lot of fun. The Lost Legacy will feature many reused assets, such as stealing the whole action sequence of Uncharted 2 and the same powerful production values from Naughty Dogs games but should also be fun.

There has been a lot of speculation about the existence of Uncharted 5, as Naughty Dog appears to be finished with the show. Last May, Sony stated in a report that Uncharted 4 was "only a few days" away from porting to the PC. The hit series of Nathan Drake, the creator of Naughty Dog, was most recently a huge success with The Last of Us Part II that hit the cinemas in June 2020.

Although the DualSense extensions are not detailed, it is reasonable to assume that remasters of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy will provide tactile feedback support and adaptive triggers as many of the first titles in the game did. Sony confirmed the arrival of Uncharted 4s to the PC market back in May during an extraordinary investor meeting.

The Uncharted series launched in 2007, but remained exclusive to the PlayStation console for much of its life.

The Legacy of the Thief Collection does not include Uncharted 1-3, which means PC players will have to go through Nathan Drake’s journey to the end. The story of The Lost Legacy will start right after the events of Thiefs End and will follow original characters Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross who is the antagonist of Uncharted 4 . With the help of the famous mercenary Nadine, Chloe ventures to India’s the Western Ghats, which lies between the Golden Tusk and Ganesh.

The game trailer unveiled on 9 September at the PlayStation Showcase showed glimpses of remastered footage with more consistent frame rates and confirmed that Thiefs End and The Lost Legacy are coming. We are also excited that more players will have the chance to find Nathan, Chloe, Nadine, and the rest of the Legacy of the Thief cast and fall in love.

Sony has not clarified how different the remastered collections for PC and PS5 will be. As for the improvements that the remasters will bring to the table, we do not know much at the moment. As the date approaches, more details about the titles are being discussed, according to Iron Galaxy.

