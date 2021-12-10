Uncharted’s Remastered Legacy Of Thieves Collection On January 28th 2022

Uncharted’s Remastered Legacy Of Thieves Collection will be arriving on 28th January 2022. Both physical and digital versions can be upgraded for $10, but the Uncharted 4 version that PlayStation Plus subscribers may claim cannot be upgraded. Unfortunately, there is no upgrade option available for PS + variant owners, and will have to purchase a new collection.

The updated collection will also benefit from the usual PS5 hardware improvements, including tactile feedback and adaptive triggers from the DualSense controller, 3D sound, and faster load times thanks to the PS5’s fast SSD. This will bring updated versions of the last two (and, I would say, the best) Uncharted games to the PS5. Games are already playable on the system thanks to backward compatibility, but some additional features will be added to these versions to take advantage of the PS5’s more powerful technology.

Among the saddest news are Uncharted 4’s great competitive and co-op multiplayer modes, which will not be in the Legacy of Thieves collection. Unfortunately for fans, according to the official news, the multiplayer mode will not be included in the new remasters.

We currently know that the remastered of both will be released on January 28th on PS5, with Steam and Epic Games Store arriving later in 2022. Following the announcement on the PlayStation Showcase in September earlier this year, the remaster was given to Uncharted for an "early 2022" release date.

The remaster pack will also be released for PC later in 2022, but no date has been set yet. not announced yet. The price will be $ 49.99 / € 49.99, and $ 10 / € 10 will allow you to upgrade your PS4 version (or both) to the updated version. More detailed information about the PC version, including minimum and recommended hardware specifications and final release date, will be released at a later date. For those who can’t wait to get the PC version, please stay tuned to us for more details on specifications and upcoming release dates.

This update does not apply to users who purchase Uncharted 4 through PlayStation Plus. The price is only $49.99, and Sony confirmed on the PlayStation blog that anyone who initially bought Uncharted 4 or Lost Legacy for PS4—only one can, and you don't need both—can upgrade for $10.

Digital copies will be as easy as updating from PlayStation Store, but if you have a physical copy of one of the PS4 games, you’ll need to insert the PS4 disc into your system every time you want to play the PS5 version. Those with copies of the PS4 disc will need to insert the original game into the PS5 whenever they want to download or play the digital version of the PS5.

If you live in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, or the United States, you can also book or upgrade through the PlayStation Store, as you can receive free Uncharted movie tickets before February 3, 2022. The release date of the Uncharted movie is early 2022. To get Uncharted's free tickets when it premieres in February 2022, fans need to purchase Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection exclusively from the PlayStation Store. Uncharted is a PlayStation exclusive title for a very long time and this time it's making its way to PC. Sony was already actively releasing its previous versions on PC, with the company unveiling a new PlayStation PC label. The PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on Steam and the Epic Game Store.

Annabelle Hua, head of brand marketing at SIE, announced that the PS5 version will be available on January 28 in both digital and physical formats for $ 49.99. Those who purchased the game or paid $ 10 to upgrade from the PlayStation Store will receive a February 9, 2022, or Nearby voucher by email for one 2D movie ticket to the Regal Theaters. Uncharted is an active franchise right now, with the movie of the same name hitting theaters on February 18, 2022.