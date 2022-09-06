Unlock The Real Value of Hybrid Workplaces with Workplace Analytics | Workctrl

Over the last two years, working habits have changed significantly. What led to this adjustment was that most people now prefer working remotely.

There’s enough data to indicate that organisations plan to continue a hybrid work model for the near term. A Mercer survey found that 70% of companies implement a blend of in-person and remote working.

This signifies that this hybrid model places a greater onus on employers to provide a safe and healthy working environment when employees are in the office. Businesses will have to put into practice strategies for assisting employees in a hybrid environment.

However, facility managers are presented with space usage issues, especially in a dynamic hybrid setting. And that’s where workplace analytics can improve the office environment.

Let’s see how.

What is workplace analytics?

Workplace analytics brings together key elements to reveal crucial information on employee density and space utilisation, which are necessary for improved workspace management. It involves data collection, analysis and decision-making based on the data collected about workforce density in a given office space. Improving the hybrid working experience is impossible when you cannot assess and address the experiences of your hybrid workplace employees.

Flexing for the future: Why is workplace analytics improving hybrid workspaces?

#1. Improved productivity

With employees leaning toward a flexible work schedule, healthy hybrid workplaces require reliable data for space utilisation and working conditions. The priority of companies in the new normal with a hybrid workforce is workplace optimisation -both in terms of repurposing and re-designing the office space for a conducive work environment.

#2. Collection of data in real-time

Facility managers can use real-time data to make relevant decisions for a seamless experience. In addition, the building use becomes completely transparent for employees to find and reserve preferred spaces easily.

#3. Space utilisation matrix

Today’s office ecosystem’s occupancy benchmarks from two years ago are no longer applicable. Workplace leaders and facility managers need better data and improved analytics to get a detailed view of how the building is used during the day. The combination of real-time and historical space occupancy and utilisation data helps identify underused areas and improve space efficiency. Some benefits of workplace analytics for space utilisation matrix are superior output, better productivity, and less turnover.

#4. Space availability information

The key reason why companies across industries, regardless of their size, use workplace analytics is to gain vital information on how your office space is getting used.

Tracking space availability information can help you implement flexible seating while opening up opportunities to repurpose the space to meet the needs. The result is better management of available office space.

Conclusion

To know more about optimising your workspaces and offering superior tenant experience, visit Workctrl, a data-driven employee experience workplace & workspace management SaaS platform for landlords and enterprises elevating office experiences. Global MNCs and forward-thinking companies are already using and benefitting from their workplace solutions. Working together with companies, Workctrl’s team with global expertise is helping connect the dots and ensure employees get what they need, even amidst the dynamic change.