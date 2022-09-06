IMF says crypto has stronger potential as a payment method against weak currencies. This makes a lot of sense because we have already seen weaker economies adopt crypto much faster as compared to larger and more stable countries. IMF also said that crypto hedges much better against weaker currencies and have gained a stronger presence as speculative instruments.

Cryptocurrency’s mainstream adoption and regulation

The IMF has recently published a report that talks about some potential regulations that could help crypto grow and have a safe space for innovation. The report talks about how cryptocurrencies have been in existence for more than 10 years but regulating them has become a priority just now. It shows how fast the adoption has been in the past couple of years.

Regulation is not necessarily a bad thing, and if we think about it, then it is how the industry can mature and become safer for investors. With so many use cases coming up and crypto establishing its mainstream presence, rules and laws are essential.

The IMF has also talked about this in their report saying that “the failures of crypto issuers, exchanges, and hedge funds” have pushed them to regulate. If regulation had been there, we might not have seen such a drastic fall in crypto valuations in a short time. However, it is not going to be simple because implementing new regulations would be difficult.

The struggle with crypto regulation

IMF says that the industry has been growing and evolving at a rapid pace. This makes it difficult for regulators to adapt to the changing landscape of crypto with the necessary skills. There is also a lack of consistency among different platforms on how they manage data or if they are subjected to data sharing requirements. So, the IMG officials expect that it will take time; the only problem is different nations are applying different frameworks for the industry. Instead, a global framework would have made it easier to monitor crypto as it doesn’t exist in a particular region and has a global presence.

