Upcoming Video Game Releases As Of June 2021

It’s an exciting time to be a video game fan – so read on to see what is coming. The Guilty Gear series has earned a reputation for incorporating some of the most critically acclaimed and technically focused combat games of the entire genre and has been present since its inception in 2002 in the Evolution Championship series. This month, Arc System Works’ eighth major entry, Guilty Gear Online, aims to complete the reconstruction of the series by introducing new features such as Wall Break and the ability to allow players to transition between phases in the middle of battle.

March was a slow month for PS4 and PS5 owners, but April got really hot. The month started slowly for Switch owners, but it ended with a bang and a bang, just in case. The month ended with a big exclusive PS5: Returnal, a stunning shooter that looks like a dark version of Groundhog Day on an alien planet.

That means plenty of new announcements for video games, revelations, and other goodies thanks to the return of E3 this year. June is right around the corner and that means a slew of brand new video game releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

As game studios switched to working from home during the COVID 19 pandemic, some major releases scheduled for 2020 have been postponed. At the top, we’ve highlighted some of the biggest and most anticipated games to hit the market this year. On the bottom are 2021 game release dates (TBA), as well as things that we hope will come next year, but have not yet set a release date.

Many big games have been postponed or announced for 2021. As part of the COVID 19 pandemic, many games large and small have postponed their original 2020 dates this year. If you’re looking for new games for consoles and PCs due out in 2021, we’ve rounded up all the important data you need to know.

Below are confirmed dates for all titles released on Sony’s PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5, Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Nintendo’s Switch and PC, and more. There is little news on which games will be released in November, but there is a lot of information about a title that will be released this month for the PS5 and Xbox X / S series.

Although none of these title’s release dates are set in stone, they are all highly anticipated games to watch. The biggest release in June is an exclusive PlayStation, which will particularly excite you if you own a PS4 or PS5 And it is Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are also due to be released on Switch in November.

June 2021 promises plenty of exciting game releases across all genres. Below are some games that will be released in June, each piece breaking down a few of the games and giving you essential information about them. Whether you’re more into platforms or hack-and-slash, June has some important game releases in store for you.

Summer is just around the corner, and with the warm weather and sunshine comes a boatload of exciting new video games to escape the heat. Although we won’t be releasing a new generation of consoles this year, it’s also the year we see a lot of recent releases, with one of the biggest hits in the mix and some exciting games along the way. It is shaping up to be an outstanding year for the release of video games, which is handy considering that many of us are stuck at home looking for things to do.

We are all looking forward to the upcoming E3 Expo in mid-June, but that also means that the release schedule for this month looks a bit bleak. All not lost, though, and here are a few games we think are worth taking note of. On all platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there are some important releases to look forward to.

2021 has brought us a few surprises this year, and we will expect more in the spring. We saw our first surprise hit with the early access Viking Valheim. As the spring schedule heats up, we’re also looking forward to the Amplitude 4X game Humankind and Arkansas in the next FPS Deathloop.

From familiar sequels to brand new experiences, June 2021 has something for every little player.

Expect a few more games to join this list such as Arkansas Deathloop, the next entry in the series life is strange: true colors. July will not be a busy month for new video game releases, but there are a few big titles that show us the way, as well as a number of smaller indie games that look interesting.