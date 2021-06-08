What we know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade

If you own Final Fantasy 7 – remake for PS4, you can upgrade the game for free to the PS5 version of the game, digitally as well as physically. This comes with the base game and PS5 upgrade Yuffie Episodes in one package. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a standard version of both games, a digital artbook, and a digital mini-soundtrack.

In addition, all stored data will be transferred from Final Fantasy 7 Remake to PS4 and PS4 Pro to the PS5 version of the game. Note that the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake is available only to PlayStation Plus members who are not eligible for upgrading to the digital version of PS5. If you purchased the game for the PS4 but have a PS5 Digital Edition model with a drive, you are not eligible to download the upgrade.

If you have received a copy of the Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 and the upgrade is not available, you can still purchase a separate copy of the game.

New FF7 remake players on PlayStation 5 have the choice of either buying a PS4 copy of the original FF7 remake or purchasing the Episode Intermission DLC for the same price. Square Enix is not yet clear if the DLC will have a separate release date, but chances are it will be released after the June 10 upgrade patch, so anyone who already owns PS4 copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade will want to start playing it on a PS5 console. For those who bought the PS4 version of the game second-hand when it was on sale, it might be better value to buy the original copy, buy the Yuffie DLC, and then buy the Intergrade DLC separately.

The grade is an improved and expanded version of the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 – Remake for PS5, due to be released on June 10. The PS5 versions of the game come with visual enhancements, a new photo mode, and new story content with fan-favorite Yuffie. The granular levels in the trailer show significant updates compared to the original PS4 release of the original game. Intergrade was unveiled in February 2021 at Sony’s State of Play after a leak indicated that Square Enix was working on a PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7.

If you want to know how to upgrade Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade from PS4 to PS5, we are here to help you out. If you have a copy of the FF7 Remake on PS4, it is possible to transfer or update it to the FF7 Remake Intergrade version. Continue reading What you need to know about the game.

The big PS5 update Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only available for a few weeks but shows how it works in performance mode. Here you will find all the FF7 remake information you need, from the intergrade release date to the DLC to upgrading the game from PS4 to PS5.

The next full part of the story is on its way, and fans of FF7 will get a little bit of new content in the form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade and its new break chapter this year, a new piece of history with the beloved (and optional) original FF7 party member Yuffie Kisaragi. Final Fantasy7 remakes of upgraded DLC, Intergrade, will hit the PlayStation 5 on June 10, and new footage from Square Enix shows what its star, Yuffie’s, looks like on the console. The footage shows a number of new features that you will find in Intergrade.

Final Fantasy 7 remakes of updated DLC Intergrade follow its star Yuffie Kisaragi, her partner Sonon Kusakabe and two members of the Wutai government in their own quest for the Shinra, a powerful matter-powered utility. In addition to Cloud Strifes, Intergrade brings a different story and characters into play.

As the wait for the sequel to the second installment of the Final Fantasy 7 remake lengthens, fans will finally have the chance to relive the original game. While they wait for part two is over, Intergrade will add exciting new story content to the PS5 port. Gameplay footage from the game has not been revealed, but there is something big and new here.

Fans of Yuffie Kisaragi will be thrilled to learn that her character development has undergone a major makeover in Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, which has been upgraded for the PS5 port. With a new expansion dedicated to her and her new counterpart Sonon Kusakabe, Intergrade closes the narrative gap between the original game and its sequel.

Which could prove to be Square Enix’s most prestigious inversion: Final Fantasy VII. Final Fantasy 7 remake was released last year, and the long-awaited improved and expanded PlayStation 5 version is imminent, with the game due to be released on June 10. We know Final Fantasy Seven Remake: Part 2 is coming, but we don’t know the rest.

In Intergrade Square Enix releases an updated version of the game for the PS5, with a new DLC and the introduction of Yuffie, an old FN favorite.

If you want to try it for the first time or are a returnee, here is everything you need to know about Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade. If you already own a copy of the FFVII Remake on PS4 (physical or digital), you are entitled to the Intergrade update at no extra cost. The game will be available on the PS5 at this time until possible ports or other hardware exclusive contracts with Sony expired.