How to update HBO Max on a Samsung TV

HBO Max, the new streaming service from Warner Media, was launched worldwide on 27 May 2020. AT&T has been trying to encourage customers to shift their base to HBO Max, which will have an equal price to a standard HBO plan’s cost. This is currently $14.99 per month.

This new streaming service will include popular shows, such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory, besides a range of original series and films. As of now, HBO Max is only available on the following devices:

Apple devices (iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD) Android devices, Android TVs, Chromebooks and Chromecast (this can be used through the HBO Max Android application) Playstation 4 (through the HBO Max Playstation Store application) Xbox One (through the HBO Max Microsoft Store application) Samsung Smart TVs (through the HBO Max website, and only on models since and after 2016)

However, HBO Max services are not available for users of Comcast TV Amazon Fire, and Roku TV. These entertainment and media distributors do not yet support the new streaming service.

Many Samsung TV users who have subscribed to HBO Max are facing the issue of having to update HBO Max on their Samsung Smart TVs, and are pondering over the process that will allow them to do so. If you are in the same situation, simply follow the steps provided below:

Open the Smart Hub on the Samsung Smart TV. Choose “Apps” in the menu. Click on the “Settings” icon. This can be found in the upper-right corner of your screen. Choose “Updates” to update your TV app. Find and select “HBO Max” in the list and click on “Update.” Your app will be updated very easily.

If you are struggling to even get HBO Max on your Samsung Smart TV, follow the process given below: