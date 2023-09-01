An American bitcoiner has reportedly moved to the region where El Salvador’s Bitcoin City is being built, becoming the city’s first foreign “resident.” The man’s name is Corbin Keegan, according to the government-aligned daily Diario El Salvador. The location of Bitcoin City, a future tax-free sanctuary for international Bitcoiners, is Conchagua. The news spread all over the world as the US Bitcoiner moves to El Salvador. On the airport project that will service the city, work has already started. According to the media, Keegan was “attracted” to the country by President Nayib Bukele’s “announcement about the construction of Bitcoin City.” Keegan also claimed that he had “brought forward his arrival to the country” and was “looking forward to seeing the evolution of the project”.

Why Keegan is so affectionate of this region?

It is to be mentioned that the aforesaid location El Zonte, also known as Bitcoin Beach, was the foremost major BTC-powered community to prosper in El Salvador. The place has also been credited for giving the inspiration for President Nayib Bukele’s eventual and complete adoption of Bitcoin as a ‘legal tender’ in September of 2021. It is beyond any doubt that Bukele’s pioneering would’ve fructified when the US Bitcoin moved to El Salvador.

In the context of El Salvador being globally popularized as the first “Bitcoin Beach inspiration”, the sensationalized Corbin Keegan is reported to say, “I believe that this place is going to be the best city on Earth, and it is going to be better than some can imagine. I am the first bitcoiner to arrive [in Conchagua], but I do know that there are many on El Zonte beach.” He, however, did not fall short of extolling the coastal town for its scenic beauty, mentioning that his choice and favouritism for the beach in all of El Salvador is also another reason for him moving therein for the long term.

The media site reported that Keegan had “quickly gained” the respect of “the community’s residents” and was eager to emphasize that he “proudly sports an El Salvador shirt.” And even though he apparently “does not speak Spanish very well,” Keegan reportedly “tries to start conversations with his neighbours.” Keegan has changed the location on his X (Twitter) page to “Conchagua, El Salvador.”

How might Americans get ostracized?

However, many were quick to take note of the fact that there are a lot of posts on his page on the social media platform X – that many people, which might, speculatively, include many of his new neighbours and newspaper readers, possibly find repugnant and repulsive. These impugned posts express a lot of prejudice against Jews.

Besides his explicit anti-Semitism, Keegan has also made frequent comments based on his biased, improbable, and pseudoscientifically preconceived notions, such as against the admissibility of the COVID-19 vaccine. Needless to say, as the US Bitcoiner moves to El Salvador, he would have to learn to amend his ways.

Quenching of Keegan’s Crypto Obsession

Whatever the case, the media site appeared to be pleased that Keegan had moved in with a family that worked in the fishing sector and that the “new member of the household” helps the family “with their daily activities.” Keegan thinks that everyone must adapt since “Bitcoin is going to be used on a global basis”, much like El Salvador, which is where it all began.

In his conclusion, Keegan stated that he “only pays in Bitcoin, as much as I can,” wherever it is possible and convenient to do so. But he did acknowledge that there are “some places where it cannot be used”, such as where there is no digitization or internet connection or even absence of any transactiontional devices.

