Roblox is set to launch 3D advertising next year

Roblox, an online gaming company, announced on Friday that it will introduce 3D advertising on its platform early in the following year as part of an effort to expand beyond in-game sales as a source of income.

By the end of this year, it will test ads with developers and a small number of marketers, Roblox announced during its annual developer conference.

According to Roblox, the 3D advertisements, often known as “immersive ads,” would only be shown to viewers who are 13 and older.

The revelation, however, comes as the advertising sector, including titans like Snap and Facebook owner Meta Platforms, continues to suffer from a weakening economy.

Roblox, situated in California and known for the games “Jailbreak” and “MeepCity,” has felt the pinch as user spending has been constrained by the reopening of schools following the shutdown and the high inflation rate.

Roblox has been focusing more on the “metaverse,” a virtual environment where users can engage in activities ranging from socializing and chit-chatting to purchasing and attending events, to meet the cooling demand.

The majority of its income currently comes from the “Robux” virtual currency that children use to purchase in-game stuff like pets or accessories to customize their avatars.

The statement, however, comes as the advertising sector, including titans like Snap Inc. and Facebook owner Meta Platforms, continues to be severely affected by the weakening economy.

Roblox, situated in California and known for the games “Jailbreak” and “MeepCity,” has felt the pinch as user spending has been curtailed by the reopening of schools following the lockdown and the high inflation rate.

Roblox has been focusing more on the “metaverse,” a virtual environment where users can engage in activities ranging from socialising and chit-chatting to purchasing and attending events, to meet the cooling demand.

The majority of its income currently comes from the “Robux” virtual currency that children use to purchase in-game stuff like pets or accessories to customise their avatars.