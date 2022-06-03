Timothy Ursich, a US Senate Candidate, wants to make Dogecoin legal tender in the United States. He has requested Elon Musk and Billy Markus to support his campaign. However, it doesn’t seem that he will be getting their support. Billy Markus has already replied “No” to this tweet, and Elon Musk hasn’t said anything yet.

Timothy on crypto

Timothy said he wants to provide for the crypto industry by pushing for the mass adoption of the new technology. He also said that crypto should be welcomed as they are the tools to combat inflation. Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have limited supply and strong adoption, should not be neglected. However, his tweets on cryptocurrencies and the plans shared by Timothy seem to have more of a personal agenda than helping the crypto industry.

It’s all about the election

By now, almost every politician knows that the crypto community is getting bigger, and their support is also crucial for elections. Users on Reddit have pointed out that Timothy is proposing that Dogecoin becomes legal tender because of personal reasons. He must have it in his portfolio, and it is down 70%, so this might be his way to push its price back up.

I don’t understand that if Timothy is advocating that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the best to combat inflation, why does he want to make Dogecoin legal tender. Wouldn’t selecting one of those be a better option for the markets and the masses. This could be the reason he got such a cold response from Billy Markus.

Timothy also knew that if Elon appreciated what he is trying to do, it could help in the elections simply because of Musk’s influence.

Reality

It is next to impossible to make Dogecoin a legal tender in California. This is because the United States law prevents states from making their own legal tender or currencies. More importantly, don’t you think if the authorities had to allow one crypto to be used as currency, it wouldn’t be a meme coin? Bitcoin will surely be the way to go.

What are your thoughts as a US Senate candidate says he wants to make Dogecoin legal tender? And do you also think it's all for the votes?

