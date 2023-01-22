Users of ChatGPT find a $42 Professional Plan with amazing benefits

Even while ChatGPT is still making headlines, there might be a price to pay. After discovering a new “Upgrade plan” option on the ChatGPT web interface on Saturday that, when clicked, threw up a prompt with two plans, some customers took to social media.

The Free Plan allows you to continue using ChatGPT in the same manner as before. But a new Professional Plan enables you to increase the AI chatbot’s functionality with less erratic availability, quicker reaction times, and “priority access to new features.”

The new upgrade option can be found on the left slide menu if it has been rolled out to you. Some users aren’t experiencing it. Therefore it’s probable that the addition is only available to some people or in some areas right now.

This expansion is not unexpected. OpenAI, the AI research firm behind ChatGPT, revealed a waitlist for a Professional update with the benefits as mentioned earlier earlier this month on its Discord channel. According to the ad, anyone who signed up would be contacted to “set up a payment process and a pilot.”

The Professional Plan has been posted for $42 a month, even though OpenAI hadn’t provided any pricing information at the time. This is not a simple one-time purchase.

According to recent research, OpenAI could be spending more than $100K per day or $3 million per month on operating expenses, making monetization unavoidable.

The business also plans to charge customers on a pay-per-use basis and provide the service as a cloud-based API (Application Programming Interface) that companies and developers may include in their software and services.

ChatGPT posses a danger to the search business of Google

In response to pressure from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google intends to offer at least 20 AI-powered tools and demonstrate a version of their search engine with chatbot features. The ChatGPT poses a danger to Google’s search business, so CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly declared a “code red” and increased AI research.

According to sources, Google’s AI initiatives include an image-generation tool, an improved version of AI Test Kitchen, a green-screen YouTube mode inspired by TikTok, and a tool that can produce films that summarise previous videos. The company’s PaLM-Coder 2 code-generating tool is comparable to Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot program and another that facilitates the creation of mobile apps, Colab + Android Studio.

According to reports, Google is also working on the “Shopping Try-on” function, a Pixel phone wallpaper maker, and AI-driven tools for developers to create Android apps.