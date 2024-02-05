Vanguard Inc., an American asset management company, has reduced Ola’s worth to less than $2 billion, marking the company’s third straight decline. ANI Technologies Pvt. is the proprietor of the ride-hailing services, and Vanguard owns less than 1% of the business, based on Securities and Exchange Commission papers viewed by NDTV Profit.

Through two funds, the Vanguard World Fund and the Vanguard Variable Insurance Funds, it has about 1,85,355 shares in the business. The Vanguard World Fund has a sizable portion of the holding—roughly 1.6 lakh shares—and valued it at around $13.26 million in its filing from November 30, 2023. This suggests a valuation that is less than its previous $3.5 billion worth, at around $1.88 billion. Being c

Hemant Bakshi, a former executive at Unilever, has been selected as ANI Technologies Pvt.’s new chief executive officer. Bhavish Aggarwal is leaving the position as the massive mobility company streamlines its operations. To “allow focused management, streamlining operations,” the corporation is restructuring into three business units: financial services, ride hailing and mobility, and logistics and e-commerce.

The firm had previously stated that ANI Technologies’ standalone profits, which solely include Ola’s mobility division, showed “segment-adjusted” profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of almost Rs 250 crore. “We’re one of the few consumer online companies in India to be successful at this level.” NDTV Profit, however, previously revealed that the business’s ride-hailing business

But in recent years, new, more specialised players like BluSmart as well as constantly shifting government rules have made the brutal, ten-year pricing battle between Uber and its competitors even more intense.

Ola Cabs has not yet reported a profit as a result. In the fiscal year 2023, its losses decreased by 65% to 10.83 billion rupees, or around $130.5 million.

The fund management valued the shares it bought for $50 million in 2015 at $13.3 million, a 29% decrease from its previous assessment of $25 million.

There are benefits and drawbacks to Ola’s division into three independent businesses: financial services, taxi services & mobility, and logistics & e-commerce. Questions remain, despite the company’s promotion of it as a step towards “focused management” and administrative simplification. Will they all prosper on their own, or can siloed arrangements present unanticipated difficulties? What effect will this have on investor perception and overall valuation? It is important to comprehend the possible consequences of this strategic move.

Even with Ola Cabs’s boasts of “segment-adjusted” earnings in the mobility section, profitability

is still a far-off dream. Yet, investors want a company’s finances to be solid overall. When will Ola be appearing in the black? What significant turning points must the business pass in order to turn a profit? Reassuring investors and maybe stopping the decline in valuation might be achieved by revealing a more transparent path.

There is still discussion over Ola’s future. Analysts and industry professionals provide a range of viewpoints. Are there doubts regarding their long-term sustainability, or will they transcend the obstacles they face today and emerge stronger? Comprehending these divergent perspectives offers an in-depth view of the obstacles and prospects that confront the massive Indian mobility company in the future.