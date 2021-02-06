Vested Finance bags $3.6 million funding in Seed round

California-based Vested Finance is an online investment platform that develops an avenue for Indian investors to invest in the United States stock market. Having said that, the start-up has recently announced to have raised USD 3.6 million funding in Seed financing round led by Moving Capital, TenOneTen Ventures and Ovo Fund.

According to a report by Live Mint, existing investors Mumbai-based Venture Catalysts and Gurugram-based Inflection Point Ventures also participated in the funding round.

Founded back in 2018 by Viram Shah, Yinghan Lin, Darwin Arifin and Eric Huynh, Vested Finance offers an online investment platform which is low-cost and simple to use. The platform essentially contains knowledge-based insights to help Indian investors in making smart and informed investment decisions. The platform allows enables Indian users to invest in the United States stock market within minutes and requires no minimum balance.

Having said that, the company claims to have processed trades worth more than USD 100 million in the entire 2020 with more than 50% investing for the first time.

According to a report, Gil Elbaz, Partner at TenOneTen Ventures commented that the United States is a global centre of innovation and that people from any part of the world can benefit from investing in the United States stock markets. She further added that Vested Ventures is bringing its cross-border innovative investment opportunity to India which will enable local investors to diversify globally by investing in the US stock markets.

As mentioned on the company website, the start-up offers a variety of its curated portfolios, called ‘Vests’ that are constructed with various themes, risk levels and goals. Other than this, an investor can choose from individual stocks or ETFs as well.

India has become a potential market for investments and investors from all across the globe are turning their heads towards the Indian ecosystem. The disruption in the market caused by COVID-19 has initiated several opportunities in the technology sector which creates a lot of scope for growth in this market. However, diversification plays a major role when its comes to entrepreneurial growth and enabling a door to access the United States stock market will give Indian investors to diversify and benefit from risk management in the international market.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and President at Venture Catalysts says that they see a lot of potential for disruption in Vested Finance’s unique value proposition. She further added that the team at Vested Ventures will continue to scale and grow.