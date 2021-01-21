Video and Voice Calling through Telegram

The rise of Telegram

The origin of 2021 witnessed a massive concern regarding the privacy policies of Whatsapp. It’s not a coincidence that its competitors saw a massive surge in their new users. One major player who could compete fiercely with the Facebook-owned Whatsapp is Telegram.

As of 13th January 2021, Telegram reported that it had surpassed 500 million active users. Out of which, 25 million new users joined in a span of just 72 hours. This massive rise is an indication of how promising this Instant Messaging app is.

Features

While Telegram has existed for over 7 years, it was in the recent months when it featured the service of Video calling under the new 2020 updates. The group video call feature is yet to unveil but is on the cards. Telegram supports PiP mode or Picture-in-Picture mode, which means you will be able to check texts and work on other apps while being able to communicate in the ongoing call. Yes, no hindrance!

Coming to the debated sections of privacy, Telegram has assured its users that their calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. This ensures a quality user-experience as the user doesn’t need to fret about their data or privacy.

Now they’re a few things where Telegram is yet to improve, such as its desktop version. The web version of this app does not support video or voice calls. Moreover, the calling option in the phone version is not directly visible on the chat screen. Hence, if you’re a new user or an old user wanting to learn about how to voice or video call through Telegram, keep reading!

Follow the given steps to call and connect with your friends and family through voice or video call –

Step 1 – Open the Telegram app on your phone.

– Open the Telegram app on your phone. Step 2 – Select the profile of the person you want to connect with.

– Select the profile of the person you want to connect with. Step 3 – In the profile section, you will notice the person’s Number/name on your left side. Besides that, on your right side, will be 3 dots.

– In the profile section, you will notice the person’s Number/name on your left side. Besides that, on your right side, will be 3 dots. Step 4 – Click on the 3 dots, you will notice the features like voice call, video call, and other options to search, clear history, and others, as shown in the pictures.

– Click on the 3 dots, you will notice the features like voice call, video call, and other options to search, clear history, and others, as shown in the pictures. Step 5 – Click on the Call option to do a voice call or press the video call option.

Yes, as simple as that! So try these calling features now. Connect with your close ones or use it for your professional purposes. Telegram is useful for all!