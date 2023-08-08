Vijay Sales Announces Discounts on Apple Devices

Are you planning to upgrade to a new flagship phone for this year, then we have got you covered with some great offers where you can avail offers and discounts on all the latest Apple products.

The sale is not only availed to specific Apple products but infact you get discounts on many other products. To bring it to the reader’s attention, the sale is not in Amazon or Flipkart but it’s announced in one of the biggest offline retailers, Vijay Sales.

Vijay Sales announced their offers on Apple products through their new sale which has already started on the 4th of August and will be ending by the 16th of August so you do have plenty of time to take your final call to avail benefits for this sale.

Vijay Sales Announces Discounts on Apple Products

Vijay Sale announced their discounts on many products ranging from electronic appliances to smartphones, gadgets, and many more.

The major highlights for this sale are the discounts on Apple devices where especially the biggest offline outlet is providing a discount on flagships including Apple iPhone 4 series, iPad models, and also Apple MacBook Pro models.

Also Read: Apple’s Generative AI Research: Unveiling the $22.6 Billion Investment in AI Technology

Discounts on Apple iPhone 14

If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new Apple iPhone 14 then you can get in hands with this new Apple iPhone 14 series for a great deal price of just Rs. 69,900.

Not only that but if you are someone who owns an HDFC card, then you can avail of an additional price discount of Rs. 4,000 which brings down the price to just Rs. 65,990.

If you are having an older phone to exchange, then here you do get the option to exchange your older device with up to Rs. 15,000 in exchange value can be claimed. Vijay Sale is also offering an additional price slash of Rs. 8,000 which just brings the price to just Rs. 42,900.

Also Read: Apple Sends Warning to Older iPhone Users – Is It Time for an Upgrade?

Discounts on Apple iPads

To take your creativity or get something that fulfills your business requirements getting a new tablet can be the right choice, isn’t it? Well, for this sale you also get a discount on Apple iPads.

Talking about the discounts, the Apple iPad 9th Air is now priced at just Rs. 25,990. If you want even the latest new Apple iPad 10th gen tablet then you can get it for Rs. 38,990.

If you are looking for flagship tablets then you can get a new Apple iPad Pro for just Rs. 75,670. Just like in iPhone, you also get discounts on Apple iPad with HDFC bank cards where you can avail discounts up to Rs. 3000 on iPads.

Also Read: Apple Reports Declining Sales for Third Consecutive Quarter Amid Industry Slump

Discounts on Apple MacBook Models

If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new laptop then considering buying a new MacBook can be the never regretting choice for you to go with.

Talking about the price discounts on Apple MacBooks models, here you get the new Apple MacBook Air powered with M1 SoC for just Rs. 75,900.

If you want an even more powerful chipset then you can get the latest Apple MacBook Air powered with M2 chipset for just Rs. 1,01,990. For the people who are looking for more powers then you can get the Apple MacBook Pro powered with M2 SoC for a great price tag of Rs. 1,78,990.

Talking about the discounts, just like in iPads and iPhones, for MacBooks also you get a straight price slash of Rs. 5,000 using HDFC Cards.

You can checkout the deals on Apple prodcuts through the webiste link mentioned below

Vijay Sales Discount On Apple Devices

Source: Business Standard

Comments

comments