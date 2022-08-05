Vitalik Butterin dumps Sh*t Coin causing the value of the asset to plummet by 60%

Vitalik Buterin Dumps a cryptocurrency, making headlines in the industry!

Vitalik Buterin, is one of the most talked about personalities in the cryptocurrency industry. The reason for his popularity is because he is the one who conceived Ethereum. Vitalik Buterin has always been vocal about the problems that cryptocurrencies have to deal with in the past. In one of his interviews, he went on to say that, “There is a huge image problem with the cryptocurrency market. While it appears to be technologically advanced industry, it also provides ample opportunities for tax evasion, money laundering and scams.” His comments and actions always do the rounds in the industry.

Recently, Vitalik Buterin, went on to sell a cryptocurrency which is not so popular in the cryptocurrency market as some prankster had sent him the currency. Let’s take a look on the entire story.

Vitalik Buterin dumps Sh*t Coin in Uniswap.

According to the reports, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin went on to sell around 25 trillion shit coins, which he had received from a prankster. There is no clarity, as to why he suddenly sold the coins after holding it for such a long time. He dumped the currency in a cryptocurrency exchange called Uniswap.

Some of the crypto experts who noted the news believe that, because Ethereum is in a transition process to Proof Of Stake, the creator would have taken the move to clear his portfolio and be ready. Numerous dubious assets are being removed from Vitalik’s portfolio while other significant multi-billion-dollar developments are taking place in Ethereum’s neighborhood. It would appear that Buterin would have more trouble if the Ethereum network had another potential hard fork.

SH*t Coin plummets by 60% after the dumping.

Sh*t Coin, which was sent as an airdrop to Vitalik Buterin was dumped, which had a direct impact on the asset. The asset’s value plummeted by at least 60% after the creator sold them off. This shows that, how cryptocurrency market can be in the control of few of the prominent people in the industry. The best example to support this is the boom of bitcoin, which had happened majorly due to a tweet that Elon Musk had put up.

Writer’s Insights:

Vitalik Buterin surely has other concerns to deal with in this transition face, other than dealing with some kind of pranksters, and which is the reason why he went on to dump such a high number of Sh*t coins, according to me.