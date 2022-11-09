VW’s Spanish unit to start making EVs and batteries

Volkswagen’s Spanish unit SEAT will start the making of electric vehicles and batteries. The progress comes after the initial reservations about the size of government subsidies for the venture’s strategic importance for Spain. The SEAT-led project will be in the presence of 60 other Volkswagen-linked companies.

It is anticipated that the investment of 10 billion euros ($10.06 billion). The government said last month VW-SEAT would receive 397.4 million euros of the 877 million total in the first phase of the PERTE electric vehicle financing program using EU pandemic recovery funds. Though SEAT received the largest allocation, it initially said the funding was not sufficient. It was not immediately clear if the financing has been increased. Local media have reported regional authorities had offered some additional subsidies and loans. “The acceptance of the PERTE by the Volkswagen Group and SEAT is a sign of our strong commitment to Spain and to Europe,” SEAT chief Wayne Griffiths said in a video, calling it “a historic day for all of us”.