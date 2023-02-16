WallStreetBets’ founder has filed a lawsuit against Reddit.

During an attempt to reclaim ownership of the internet community, the owner of WallStreetBets, the Reddit discussion forum which launched the 2021 memes trading rush, challenged the social media platform. Jaime Rogozinski claims that he has been banned from managing the website he established in 2012 following applying for a copyright for WALLSTREETBETS in March 2020. Because it approaches to really go publicly, Reddit is contributing to the destruction of conversation platform trademarks on its system, as stated in the complaint Rogozinski lodged in federal district court in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.

The litigation, that provides evidence of verbal contract & intellectual property theft, was launched 3 years after Reddit suspended Rogozinski but two years after customers of WallStreetBets participated in sparking a selling craze throughout a market correction targeted towards GameStop. Reddit’s spokesperson branded the complaint “completely illogical” as well as claimed that it had no foundation in actual occurrences. “Jaime attempted to benefit himself, therefore Reddit suspended him as an administrator of WallStreetBets as well as the forum administrators blacklisted him. Another desperate attempt to benefit himself, this complaint.

