Walmart plans to add EV charging stations to thousands of its US stores

On Thursday, Walmart declared its intention to incorporate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at several thousand of its stores in the United States by 2030. The corporation revealed that it will expand its current EV rapid-charging network to encompass Walmart and Sam’s Club sites throughout the nation. The new stations will supplement the nearly 1,300 EV stations presently operating in 280 of Walmart’s facilities. Further specifics on the investments have not been disclosed by Walmart.

The retail giant is presently in the process of identifying suppliers for its national network and intends to own and manage the EV charging stations. As per Reuters, the corporation anticipates placing an average of four chargers at each collaborating outlet. In prior instances, Walmart has collaborated with EV charger providers, such as EVgo and Electrify America, and has considerably expanded its network over the past two years.

According to a statement by Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president of energy transformation, “Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed.”

As per Kapadia, the proposed extension would enhance the dependability of EV ownership. According to the company, Walmart’s over 4,700 stores and 600 Sam’s Clubs are situated within ten miles of approximately 90% of the American populace.

The Biden administration has recently revealed a $7.5 billion investment to introduce a nationwide charging network, especially in rural and low-income areas. This is anticipated to boost EV sales, which made up 7% of new U.S. vehicle registrations in January. President Biden has been a strong advocate for electric vehicles, enacting incentives to encourage both individuals and businesses to purchase and produce them. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law earmarked $7.5 billion for a national EV charging network, while the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act contained clauses aimed at advancing the industry’s growth within the United States.

Biden stated that his administration has allocated $135 billion toward electric vehicle development and manufacture. The lack of widely available charging stations is one of the most significant impediments to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. The tax credits provided in the Inflation Reduction Act are intended to provide Americans with incentives to purchase electric vehicles, including used EVs, for the first time. “It used to be that to buy an electric car you had to make all sorts of compromises, not today,” Biden said. “Look, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified, whether you’re driving coast to coast along I-10 or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and easy to find as easy as they are now.”

