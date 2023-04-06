Tesla diner and drive-in receives various permits in California

Tesla is currently constructing a diner and drive-in in California. It already received various permit updates this week. Tesla’s Drive-in Movie Theater Diner in Hollywood is a highly anticipated project that has received little recognition. Originally intended to be constructed near Santa Monica, the project was relocated by Tesla last year. This unique establishment will combine two massive movie screens, 32 Superchargers, and a restaurant in a single location, making it one of the most fascinating projects currently in development by the automaker. Recently, the City of Los Angeles has provided updates on the restaurant’s progress, bringing it closer to construction by advancing it in the permitting process.

These updates pertain to several aspects of Tesla’s planned Drive-in Movie Theater Diner in Hollywood, which is one of the automaker’s most intriguing projects currently in development. Specifically, Tesla is working on correcting a new set of designs for its restaurant, two planned movie screens, a trash enclosure, and a new plumbing system, each requiring individual permits that were issued on April 3rd.

Moreover, Tesla has applied for a new permit to place eight Supercharger cabinets, 32 Supercharger Posts, one utility transformer, and two switchboards, and the City received the application on April 5th. This permit will help to ensure that the Drive-in Movie Theater Diner is equipped with adequate charging stations for Tesla vehicles. Additionally, Tesla has applied for a permit to include equipment anchorage on the 32 Supercharger posts, which was also received by the City on the same day.

