Ways to get free Prime Subscription: Amazon

Amazon prime is open to users for rs 329 and rs 999 for a whole year. Amazon offers benefits for users through prime membership, free access to Prime Video, ad-free streaming of around 70 million songs along with free download, exclusive access to for deals on their e-commerce platform, and more. However, there are ways to get Prime subscription-free here’s how.

How to get free Prime membership

Amazon formerly uses to give one month free for prime members but as the platform has gained momentum in India the access was scraped. Instead, Jio, Airtel, and Vi have specific plans for users and free Amazon Prime.

For Airtel users,

Airtel users can now have a free Amazon Prime subscription for one month to its prepaid customers with Rs. 131 and Rs. 349 recharge packs.

Free annual Amazon Prime subscription with Airtel’s Rs. 499, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans are available.

Postpaid plans of Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,599 come with a free annual subscription to Amazon Prime and an add-up of 2 family members to the plan as well.

Airtel broadband connection users, you can also avail free Amazon Prime subscription with Rs. 999 plan, offers up to 200Mbps of Internet access.

For Jio users,

Jio offers an annual subscription to users for Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 postpaid plans.

Amazon Prime subscription is available for Jio Fiber customers with Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and the Rs. 8,499 Jio Fiber prepaid plans. Customers going for semi-annual and annual postpaid plans starting from Rs. 5,994 are provided the benefit of Amazon Prime for a year.

For Vi users,

Free annual Prime membership for postpaid customers going for Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and the Rs. 1,099 postpaid plans.

Get ready to dive into the ocean of great deals, blockbuster entertainment, and new launches this #AmazonPrimeDay on 26th and 27th July. #DiscoverJoy Join Prime Now pic.twitter.com/AKKbgepyB4 — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 8, 2021

Amazon is one of India’s most popular e-commerce platforms. the platform offers a range of benefits for users by way of free streaming services and ad-free music. amazon holds around 31% of the market share in India which is a considerable share in the Indian market and is a close second to Flipkart. As they gain more momentum in Indian households other companies benefit by offering their membership as bait. Telecom operators provide an array of benefits for users as they try and gain market share, you can avail of these benefits if you happen to be either an Airtel, Jio, or Vi users.