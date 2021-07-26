How to post a voice tweet for iOS and Android devices

Twitter has released a new feature “voice tweets” compatible with iOS devices back in June of last year. Twitter users have an opportunity to send a tweet using their voice recordings alone with a limit of 2 minutes 20 seconds. You can send tweets like text versions and receive follow-up tweets in text. Here is how to use send voice tweets, new features, and all about it.

We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today. Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC” button. https://t.co/hrdI19Itu6 pic.twitter.com/pDlpOUgV6l — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2021

Guide on how to use voice tweets on Twitter

The new feature was unveiled as of June last year to iOS users only but is now accessible to all users. As microblogging sites have had the opportunity to add in voice recordings Twitter has added the feature too. The voice tweets can be followed up by a text tweet adding to the user experience. The company has given the option of auto-generated transcripts to the voice tweets making it quicker and easier to share your views on the platform. Disclaimer: You cannot send voice replies to tweets but only use the feature for original tweets.

Go to the Twitter app on your iPhone or any compatible iOS device Click the tweet compose button in the shape of a feature on the bottom right corner of your screen Press and hold on the ‘wavelength’ voice tweet icon on the keyboard which will begin recording your tweet Finally, Press done when you are through recording your tweet.

Add the text version of the voice tweet as a follow-up. You also have the option to use twitter’s auto-cation feature to generate captions immediately to your voice tweets. Captions are available for the following languages as well English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian.