How to gameshare: PS4- PS5 new Share Play feature

Know how to use Play Stations’ new feature Share Play, connecting you to your friend’s game library. If you have a friend who has a PS4 just like you do you have the option to have access to his game library while using your PS4. Friends with PS5’s can also gameshare and access their PS5 games with your PS4. Disclaimer: share play is enabled for players only with the Play Station subscription.

Guide on how to game share on your PS4

Log into your PlayStation Account using your friend’s console Click on Settings Then go to Account Manager Switch the primary controller to your friend’s console by selecting Activate as Your Primary PS4. (deactivate your console at the time, just in case)

Finally, all of your friend’s games in his library will be available to you too, you will just need to download them to your hard drive.

Guide on how to Share play on your PS4

By enabling Share Play, your friend is able to see your screen and talk to you while the game progresses, if you want to give control to your friend just press the share button on your console and choose Go to Party for Share Play on your TV screen. Select Give Controller to Visitor to give access to your friend. You can either play with your friend together or let him play as you. But before you get that started know how to share play.