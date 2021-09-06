Wazirx Referral Code : Get 50% Referral Cashback forever

The Wazirx referral code for new user sign up is 87b3yj3z.

Wazirx is India’s most loved crypto exchange and is responsible for the mass cryptocurrency adoption from tier 2 and 3 cities of India.

How do I get a referral code for WazirX?

Download the Wazirx app from the play store or App Store. After opening the app, you’ll see a banner stating Welcome to WazirX. Click Get Started to

begin the registration process.

Next, click Sign Up. Enter your email address, create a new password and click on Referral Code. Enter Wazirx Referral code: 87b3yj3z To sign up, click the button and complete your basic signup process. That’s it. You have now successfully registered. Follow the steps below for your KYC.

Get started investing in over 100+ cryptocurrencies by signing up using the wazirx referral code.

What is the WazirX referral program?

According to WazirX, almost 55 percent of all WazirX user sign-ups in 2021 have been driven by Tier-II or Tier-III cities, according to the firm. Another interesting finding was that 65 percent of all signups were made by women from tier II and tier III regions.

WazirX reached out and interviewed a few female traders who stated that crypto had helped them attain financial independence, improve their living standards, and provide a great source for secondary income.

Tier-II cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Patna experienced an average growth rate of 2950 percent. However, Tier-III cities such as Ranchi, Imphal and Mohali saw an average growth rate of 2455 percent according to WazirX.

“Crypto is a powerful tool that can remove financial barriers in rural India, provide easier access to capital and create more jobs online. WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty stated that the company’s goal is to create a secure cryptocurrency ecosystem that will help Digital India transform into a digitally empowered society.

How do I use a referral on WazirX?

WazirX’s signature referral program was launched in 2018. The first users of WazirX have made a lot of money from this program. The initial benefits included 50WRX coins as well as a 100% trading fee.

Later, as WazirX grew in size and their user base grew tremendously, they had to reduce the referral benefits for the referred individual.

The benefits are not available to the person who was referred. Referring people via the wazirx referral code is the only way to get the benefits of the referral program.

Referees get 50% of the trading fees forever from their referral network. There is no cap. You can withdraw your funds instantly, or trade with your referral earnings.

How can I get WazirX coins and coupons for free?

Write a blog post about your code experience using relevant keywords.

Send your invite code to Twitter and share it with anyone who is having trouble with any other exchanges.

Use social media to share your referral code, such as on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

You might consider email marketing, SMS marketing or social media advertising campaigns for targeted users.

How do I redeem a Wazirx coupon?

You will be able to see the amount of your voucher by creating your reward code. Sign up to Wazirx by using the referral code.

Go to Wazirx App and open the Coupons section.

If you meet the conditions of the coupon, the reward will be credited to your account.

Refer more Wazirx users with your Wazirx referral codes to earn more bonuses.

Final conclusion on Wazirx Referral code

Wazirx is a trusted and legit cryptocurrency exchange in India. The Wazirx referral program is rewarding and very delightful. Copy the Wazirx referral code87b3yj3z.

On August 15, 2021, there was a major update to the referral program.

Update: Referral earnings can only be earned in the form WRX coins. This change will take effect on August 15, 2021. No matter what currency you referee trades with, the bonus will be in WRX coins. It was previously credited in the forms of BTC, WRT, and INR. This made it very easy to trade with the currency you earn as referral earnings. This will increase the transaction volume and frequency of trades for the WRX coin. Invite your friends to join the WRX coin by using your wazirx referral code.