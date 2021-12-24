Weird West Is Delayed To March 2022

Wolfeye Studios announced in an updated video today that they have delayed their Weird West RPG to March 2022. Originally scheduled to land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 11, 2022, Weird West will land on these platforms on March 31, 2022, in just over two months. In a new tweet, the publisher provided an update on the upcoming role-playing game, stating that while beta testers have played and enjoyed it, “some awkward moments” need to be faced. In a video posted earlier this week, Colantonio revealed that fans were enjoying the beta, but admitted that issues are emerging that take longer to resolve, making Weird West delayed until March 31st.

While they think the game is really cool, they also think it's not ready yet. Even though the beta went well and the game is great, there are still a few things the team wants to fix according to testers. "We want the game to be as comfortable as possible; therefore we are postponing the game until March 31, 2022″.

The game will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam, and will also be available via Xbox Game Pass. The game will offer a combination of action RPG and simulation mechanics to deliver an immersive experience in a world that is a dark fantasy retelling of the Wild West. In addition, the game is a top-down RPG featuring an entire Wild West casino. Along with the announcement of the delay, a short video was released in which Chief Designer Rafael Colantonio explains the reasons for this decision. The delay announcement was announced by creative director Rafael Colantonio.

Weird West is incredible (according to beta testers) but needs some wonky moments ironed out (also according to beta testers)!@WolfEyeGames have made something special and we want you all to have the best experience at launch. March 31 | PC, PS4, XB1, Game Pass pic.twitter.com/ebU7roUE8G — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 22, 2021

He appears in a video apologizing for the delay, which you can see for yourself below. Weird West was originally slated to launch in the fall of 2021, but since the Coronavirus insists on stopping and ruining people's days, not many were surprised when the developers announced that the game would be delayed.

Not only cowboys and bandits roam the earth, but also many strange and frightening creatures. They then filled the Wild West with supernatural highlights like werewolves, orcs, and more. Each ride is unique and tailored to the action taken: a series of risky adventures in which everything matters and the world responds to your choices. The game follows through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, which are written by legends about the decisions you make in a ruthless land. Discover a dark fantasy take on the Wild West, where lawyers and action fighters share the border with fantastic creatures.

Sandbox-style gameplay will allow players to show their creativity and make the game react in their own way. These types of problems are not uncommon in an immersive simulator, where the player's choices can greatly affect the state of the game world.

