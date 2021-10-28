Weird West will be out in January 2022

Devolver Digital and WolfEye Studios have revealed that Weird West will be released in January 2022. The game will be released on January 11, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, PC, and Steam – a delay from the original release planned for autumn 2021, according to publisher Devolver and developer WolfEye. As the title suggests, Weird West is an action role-playing game set in a dark and magical version of the American West.

Developers WolfEye Studios and publisher Devolver Digital revealed more details about their upcoming action role-playing game. It’s an emerging sci-fi horror that pits players against infected and mutated humans in a tactical scenario. Weird West is a dark fantasy version of the typical Wild West, bringing mythological creatures into the world to fight alongside cowboys. It is a story of salvation and honor, a yarn of strangeness and strangeness, a story of what is right and what is not.

The PC Gaming Show gave a preview of Weird West, the upcoming top-down Western role-playing game, with an interview with WolfEye Studios chief developer Raphael Colantonio. Colantonio’s work on Prey and Dishonored brought his interest in immersive storytelling to the Weird West. In the new video, the president and creative director of the studios, Raphael, delves into the game’s mechanics and immersive simulation elements, while episode 1 of the series continues to give players a better view of what the studio has to offer.

