Wells Fargo employee shares her experience of being underappreciated at work

Acknowledgment, whether it be in life or at work, is a fundamental source of motivation. The absence of the same can trigger a diverse range of emotions, and in some rare cases, a TikTok video. A Wells Fargo employee’s video about her co-workers not hosting the usual goodbye potluck for her has sparked a new round of discussion on the platform bringing into the spotlight solemn subjects like appreciation and acknowledgment at the workplace. Several users shared similar experiences they had to endure at the workplace, thereby creating a common ground for debate and discussion. Read along to know more.

Of Denied Farewells

Human beings are social animals, and therefore some sort of validation from society can boost their self-esteem, and motivate them to do better. The importance of motivation in the workplace doesn’t need special mention. Because it will be nice to have some form of acknowledgment at the end of the day after fervently running around the clock.

A Wells Fargo employee posted a video on TikTok which reflected this lack of acknowledgment on the part of her co-workers who failed to host the standard goodbye potluck for her. The user goes by the name @angel.baaby209, and the text overlay on the video reads, “When you are the only one who hasn’t gotten a goodbye potluck lmao nice reminder of why I’m leaving I was never appreciated and never recognized for all the hard work I did.”

Several other users responded to the video with comments sharing their own experiences of being underappreciated at work.

“One time my coworker got everyone Starbucks but me. Even after they told me to text her your order. She ‘forgot,'” one comment said.

“My boss demanded that I come in on the day of my aunt’s funeral while others got food and flowers sent to them when they lost loved ones,” another user wrote.

Several others encouraged the poster to forget about the bitter experience and look forward to the better things that are on their way.