Xiaomi teases its 12S Ultra Concept Edition smartphone

Innovations on smartphones have been going to the next level there have been many new innovative smartphones being launched let it be from bringing pop-up phones to notch phones and even notch-less phones, there has been a major upgrade seen every year. Although, this year, it looks like the innovation has touched another new milestone which is now being on the camera department. For this year’s best innovations, the crown goes to Xiaomi who was recently seen teasing its new smartphone, the 12S Ultra which featured some new innovative technology in the camera department including a bigger 1-inches detachable dedicated camera lens which is a Leica’s dedicated smartphone lens.

Xiaomi made a big noise on the internet after it teased its new 12S Ultra smartphone which came with many incredible features onboard in which one of the main innovative features is the detachable camera lens it features, here is everything we have got for you:

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition – Innovative Specification and Design

Xiaomi gained traction first from social media platform called Weibo where it was seen that the Chinese smartphone maker was fully stressing about improvement on the camera department of this smartphone.

Talking more about this camera, it’s been speculated and said that this new camera sensor is a bigger 1-inch sized primary camera sensor that will be embedded on the rear side of the smartphone.

Also, this new smartphone will be the first-ever smartphone that will be featuring a dedicated separate Leica camera lens which will of course contribute towards enhancing the image quality and even the video recording capabilities of this smartphone. This smartphone will be a great package with the latest flagship specification like a bigger screen, a faster and more efficient chipset combined with superb photographic capabilities.

As we mentioned above, this smartphone will be featuring a dedicated camera sensor on the rear side which will be coming in a 1-inch size. However, regarding the leak, we also got confirmation from Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun who also supported the leak confirming that this smartphone will be featuring this bigger camera sensor only.

We also have reports claiming that this smartphone will be getting the support for a dedicated camera lens which can be attached as well as detached whenever required.

We will also see a dedicated Ultra Wide and also a telephoto lens which will be embedded mainly in the camera and then with the lens we would be able to enhance the quality.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition – Launch

With the design side and specification, we can say that this Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a premium-looking flagship smartphone. Talking about the launch, the smartphone is soon said to be launched in China in the coming weeks and it will be launched as a limited edition smartphone. However, there is no updates regarding the global launch yet.