What are the best alternatives smartphones to JioPhone Next 4G in 2021?

JioPhone Next is a heavily hyped smartphone from Reliance that is available in India from Diwali 2021. It sports an HD+ display, Snapdragon 210 processor, 3500mAh battery, among other features that are generally found in an affordable Android phone.

In addition, JioPhone Next includes Pragati OS, which is a customized version of Android Go OS. It was developed in collaboration with Google exclusively for Indian consumers. All of this, including the phone, is now available for Rs 6,499 on the market. Jio has also introduced an easy EMI payment option.

The handset, however, is not as affordable and belongs in a price range where the JioPhone Next would face strong competition from smartphones that have already cemented themselves in the market. We’ve compiled a list of the best JioPhone Next alternatives. These are also the best smartphones in the sub-7000 pricing category in India.

Realme C11 2021

The Realme C11 2021 is priced at Rs 6,999. The smartphone is powered by Realme UI 2.0, which is based on the Android 11 operating system. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports wired reverse charging.

The smartphone has a nice design and a sturdy polycarbonate body that does not feel or look cheap. The textured back panel also helps to prevent fingerprints smudges at bay. The 2GB RAM causes a few seconds of lag while running daily apps, and heavy multitasking is somewhat sluggish.

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 Gb of onboard storage. The smartphone costs Rs 6,999 and is driven by an octa-core Helio G25 CPU. It boasts a 13MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera. When shooting in ideal lighting scenarios, the photo quality on both cameras is sufficiently accurate for the price.

It runs MIUI 12 on top of Android, which has good features and receives regular software updates. The device includes a 5,000mAh battery that can last for two days with normal usage and a 10 watt wired charger. It costs Rs. 6999 and comes in three colors: Sea Blue, Nature Green, and Midnight Black.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Core

Samsung Galaxy M02 is the company’s entry-level handset in this segment. If you want to have the Samsung brand value, this M-Series smartphone is the way to go. When compared to other options in the sub-7,000 pricing bracket, Galaxy M02 Core has a good quality build. It comes with a plastic frame and a plastic back alongside a 6.5-inches HD+ panel. The back panel includes ridges for better grip, and the 5000mAh battery is a major bonus.

There is a dual-camera array on the back, as well as a selfie snapper. It is priced at Rs. 6999 for the 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage variant. It is available in Black, Red, Blue, and Gray color options.

Nokia C01 Plus

The Nokia C01 Plus is priced at Rs 5,999. The device is powered by the Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system and features a 5.45-inch HD+ display. The device is powered by a user-replaceable 3,000mAh battery. It comes with 2GB of RAM, dual nano-SIM slots, an audio jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and LTE connectivity. It costs Rs. 6199 in India, and comes in two colors: blue and purple.

Micromax IN 2B

The Micromax IN 2B starts at Rs 7,999 which is a bit pricy as compared to the JioPhone Next. The handset has up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Unisoc T610 processor and runs the Android 11 operating system. The phone features a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup on the back with a 5MP selfie camera on the front. The camera has a tiny aperture of f/1.8. It also has Face Detection and High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging functionality.